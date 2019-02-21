Blues' Jordan Binnington: Defending net Thursday
Binnington will get the call between the pipes for Thursday's road clash versus the Stars, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington will be in charge of extending the Blues' franchise record-breaking 11-game win streak, which doesn't come as a surprise considering he has been responsible for nine of the 11 wins during that span. The 25-year-old netminder has been dominant in six road starts during the stretch, owning a .965 save percentage and a 0.82 GAA. He takes on a Stars club that ranks in the bottom third of scoring (three goals per game) on home ice this season.
