Binnington allowed only one goal on 30 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

Fourth-line winger Ivan Barbashev scored just 35 seconds into the game, and Binnington made sure the Blues would not trail at any point. Binnington has alternated between sloppy and brilliant in the series, twice allowing five goals in each of his two losses but letting in just three goals combined between his two wins. The 25-year-old rookie will likely draw the start Sunday in San Jose for Game 5 with the hope that he can replicate Friday's performance.