Binnington will guard the road goal against the Islanders on Saturday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington has lost his last two outings (0-0-2), surrendering eight goals on 60 shots. He has a 4-5-4 record this season with a 3.30 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 14 appearances. The Islanders have registered 3.29 goals per game, tying for seventh in the league.