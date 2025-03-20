Binnington will be between the home pipes during Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has been effective since the 4 Nations break, going 6-2-0 with a 2.42 GAA and .903 save percentage. The Canucks are averaging 2.78 goals per game this season, which is the 10th-worst mark in the NHL.