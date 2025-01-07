Binnington was the first goaltender off at Tuesday's morning skate, indicating he'll protect the road crease versus the Wild, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Binnington registered his third shutout of the campaign in Friday's 4-0 win over Ottawa. The Ontario native is sporting an 11-14-3 record, .899 save percentage and 2.79 GAA through 29 appearances. The Wild have a 10-8-1 record at home this season.