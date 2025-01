Binnington will be between the home pipes Tuesday versus the Flames, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has lost back-to-back games, and he has a 1-2-0 record, .907 save percentage and 2.42 GAA through three appearances in January. Calgary is tied for 26th in the NHL with 2.67 goals per game. The Flames defeated the Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday.