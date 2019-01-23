Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws road start Wednesday
Binnington will cover the road net versus the Ducks on Wednesday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington experienced a rare clunker against the Kings on Monday, as he permitted four goals on 29 shots in 4-3 loss, though the big picture is that he's been terrific en route to a 4-1-1 record, 1.96 GAA and .924 save percentage through eight games. While anything can happen in the unpredictable world of fantasy hockey, we'd be confident starting Binnington against a Ducks squad that ranks 27th in the league in high-danger goals (45.36 percent).
