Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws road start
Binnington will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.
Binnington has been outstanding for the Blues in his past five starts, going 2-1-2 along with a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage over that span. It will likely be a tough matchup for the 26-year-old and the Blues on Sunday, as the Wild sport a 17-9-5 record at home this campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to another shutout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting against Arizona•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Posts shutout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Devils•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Late goal lengthens losing skid•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.