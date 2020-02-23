Binnington will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has been outstanding for the Blues in his past five starts, going 2-1-2 along with a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage over that span. It will likely be a tough matchup for the 26-year-old and the Blues on Sunday, as the Wild sport a 17-9-5 record at home this campaign.