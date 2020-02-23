Play

Binnington will guard the road cage for Sunday's game against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has been outstanding for the Blues in his past five starts, going 2-1-2 along with a 2.18 GAA and .922 save percentage over that span. It will likely be a tough matchup for the 26-year-old and the Blues on Sunday, as the Wild sport a 17-9-5 record at home this campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories