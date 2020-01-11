Blues' Jordan Binnington: Draws start Saturday
Binnington will patrol the blue paint for Saturday's tilt against the Rangers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington will make his third straight start for the Blues and will also look for his third straight win. He's stopped 45-of-48 shots combined over his last two appearances. The 26-year-old owns a solid 2.49 GAA and .917 save percentage for the season.
