Binnington will patrol the blue paint in Nashville on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has won his last two starts while stopping a combined 65 of 68 shots during that stretch. He's improved to 15-13-4 with a disappointing 3.14 GAA and .902 save percentage through 33 appearances. The 28-year-old will face the Predators for the first time since Nov. 11 when he took an overtime loss.