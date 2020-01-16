Binnington surrendered four goals on 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

The back-and-forth contest didn't go in Binnington's favor, as Jakub Voracek struck in overtime to give the Flyers the win. The defeat snapped a three-game winning streak for the 26-year-old, who is now 22-7-5 with a 2.51 GAA and a .915 save percentage in 34 starts this season. The Blues start a road trip Saturday in Colorado, which could present a tough challenge if Binnington draws the start.