Binnington posted a 25-save shutout in Monday's 1-0 overtime win over the Predators.

Binnington had lost his last seven games leading into what ended up as a goaltending duel between him and Juuse Saros on Monday. The shutout was Binnington's seconds of the season and the 12th of his career, and it also counted as his long-awaited 100th win. The 29-year-old improved to 10-11-1 with a 3.23 GAA and an .894 save percentage in 22 outings this season. Fantasy managers that have held onto Binnington through his slump will hope this is the start of a hot stretch, but the Blues begin a tough road trip versus the Oilers on Thursday.