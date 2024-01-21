Binnington recorded an 18-save shutout in Saturday's 3-0 win over the Capitals.

After posting a loss to Washington on Thursday, Binnington rebounded Saturday, albeit in a contest where he didn't have a ton to do. His teammates gave him a strong defensive effort as the Capitals could not muster double-digit shots in any period, including only four in the third frame. The 30-year-old netminder is now 15-12-2 on the season with a .906 save percentage. The Blues start a three-game road trip this Tuesday in Calgary.