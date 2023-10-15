Binnington saved 30 of 31 shots in the Blues' 2-1 shootout victory over Seattle on Saturday.
Binnington was perfect over three shootout rounds to earn the extra point. He has a 1-0-1 record while stopping 63 of 65 over two starts this year. Binnington struggled last season, posting a 27-27-6 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 61 outings.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to be in goal Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Excellent in shootout loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Preseason shutout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Sharp in season finale•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting season finale•