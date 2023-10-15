Binnington saved 30 of 31 shots in the Blues' 2-1 shootout victory over Seattle on Saturday.

Binnington was perfect over three shootout rounds to earn the extra point. He has a 1-0-1 record while stopping 63 of 65 over two starts this year. Binnington struggled last season, posting a 27-27-6 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 61 outings.