Binnington posted a 30-save shutout in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Binnington has won three of his last four outings, allowing just seven goals over that span. He's faced at least 30 shots in all but two of his outings this season, but the 30-year-old is doing fairly well with a 5-4-1 record, 2.27 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Blues begin a road trip out west Thursday in San Jose, though it's unclear if Binnington will start against the league's worst offense or if Joel Hofer will get a turn in net.