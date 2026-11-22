Binnington stopped 37 of 43 shots in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Devils.

Binnington received overwhelming offensive support but struggled to contain New Jersey, surrendering six goals despite making 37 saves. His substantial save volume helped offset some of the damage in fantasy formats that reward saves, but the six goals allowed were costly in efficiency-based leagues. The struggles are concerning for Binnington not only because he's been relegated to the backup role behind Joel Hofer in the Blues' crease, but also because he's allowed at least five goals in each of his last three appearances, posting a 5.62 GAA and an .847 save percentage over that span.