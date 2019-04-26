Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns win in Game 1
Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their second-round series.
It's his third straight victory and his fourth straight appearance where he's given up exactly two goals. Binnington has a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage through six games in the playoffs. He remains a favorable option for DFS for Saturday's Game 2.
