Binnington stopped 27 of 29 shots in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 1 of their second-round series.

It's his third straight victory and his fourth straight appearance where he's given up exactly two goals. Binnington has a 2.54 GAA and a .911 save percentage through six games in the playoffs. He remains a favorable option for DFS for Saturday's Game 2.