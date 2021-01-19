Binnington made 22 saves Monday in a 5-4 win over San Jose.

Binnington and Blues rallied from a 2-0 first-period deficit, buoyed by four St. Louis goals in the middle frame. The 27-year-old has had an uneven start to the season with a sub-.900 save percentage in his last two outings after a strong opening-night performance. Binnington should find his game before too long; he won a combined 54 games over the previous two seasons for the Blues.