Binnington stopped 38 of 40 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Binnington was tested early and often, but the 32-year-old veteran responded each time his name was called upon duty. Aside from a 25-second stretch in which he conceded two goals in the second period, Binnington was outstanding. The star netminder has given up three or more goals in six of his 12 appearances this season, so his numbers have been far from impressive, but this performance was a clear step in the right direction.