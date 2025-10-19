Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Stars.

Binnington was only a few minutes away from posting a shootout, but Mikko Rantanen's deflection at the 17:42 mark of the third period erased those plans. Binnington has won his last two starts, against Vancouver and Dallas, while posting a .938 save percentage over that span and stopping 45 of 48 shots faced.