Blues' Jordan Binnington: Earns win over Dallas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington stopped 18 of 19 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Stars.
Binnington was only a few minutes away from posting a shootout, but Mikko Rantanen's deflection at the 17:42 mark of the third period erased those plans. Binnington has won his last two starts, against Vancouver and Dallas, while posting a .938 save percentage over that span and stopping 45 of 48 shots faced.
