Binnington received a match penalty Wednesday versus the Wild, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was incensed after giving up a goal to Ryan Hartman in the second period, and only quick action from the linesmen prevented a goalie fight with Marc-Andre Fleury. Binnington gave up five goals on 24 shots, but he left with the Blues down only one goal, so he may be off the hook for the loss. Of bigger concern to fantasy managers is the match penalty, which means Binnington's actions will be reviewed and could be elevated to a suspension. Considering this isn't the first time he's lost his cool on the ice, it wouldn't be surprising to see some sort of supplemental discipline levied this time.