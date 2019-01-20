Blues' Jordan Binnington: Ekes out win over Sens
Binnington set aside 26 of 28 shots en route to a 3-2 home win over the Senators on Saturday.
Binnington permitted the game's first goal and ultimately a shorthanded tally in the third frame, but the rookie hung on for his fourth win in five starts. He's been a diamond in the rough for a Blues team that is only one step above the cellar of the Central Division standings.
