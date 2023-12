Binnington stopped 32 of 34 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

Binnington was sharp Thursday, making 30 or more saves for the sixth time in his last eight starts. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the 30-year-old netminder. Binnington improved to 9-9-1 with a .909 save percentage and 3.05 GAA on the season. He'll likely be back between the pipes Saturday when the Blues host the Stars.