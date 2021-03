Binnington stopped 30 of 31 shots in Friday's 2-1 shootout win over the Sharks.

Binnington only surrendered a goal to Sharks forward Ryan Donato in the second period. The win snapped Binnington's three-game losing streak. The 27-year-old improved to 10-7-4 with a 2.72 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 22 outings. The Blues and Sharks clash again Saturday, but Blues head coach Craig Berube hasn't named a starter for the second half of the back-to-back yet.