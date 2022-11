Binnington yielded two third-period goals during Monday's 3-1 loss to the host Bruins.

Binnington turned aside a season-high 34 shots but failed to slow down the Bruins' power play. The opening two goals the 29-year-old netminder allowed Monday came with the Bruins skating with a man-advantage, including Patrice Bergeron's game-winner. Binnington (3-5-0) has dropped five consecutive outings and the Blues seven straight.