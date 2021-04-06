Binnington made 13 of 14 saves in relief of Ville Husso in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

The Golden Knights overwhelmed Husso in the second period, which led to Binnington playing the final 30:53 of the game. The 27-year-old was solid, although the game was essentially already determined when he entered. Binnington's record stayed at 10-11-5 with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 28 outings. He'll likely start Wednesday's rematch with the Golden Knights.