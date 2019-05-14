Blues' Jordan Binnington: Evens series with win
Binnington allowed two goals on 26 shots in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sharks in Game 2 of the Western Conference finals.
Binnington was sharper Monday than he was in Saturday's Game 1, and the performance was enough to tie the series at one game apiece. Expect Binnington to tend the twine again in Wednesday's Game 3.
