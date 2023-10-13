Binnington stopped 33 of 34 shots in the Blues' 2-1 shootout loss to the Stars on Thursday.

Binnington allowed a goal to Jamie Benn just 18 seconds into the second period but shut the door on the Stars the rest of the way. Unfortunately, the Blues could only provide him with one goal of offensive support, resulting in Binnington picking up a shootout loss in his first start of the season. The Canadian netminder will look to bounce back from a tough 2022-23 campaign where he posted a 27-27-6 record with a 3.31 GAA and a .894 save percentage. Saturday versus Seattle could be the next time Binnington is between the pipes.