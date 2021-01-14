Binnington allowed only one goal on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche.

Binnington allowed a power-play goal to Andre Burakovsky within the first five minutes, but nothing else got past him after that. It was a strong opening to the season for Binnington, who had a 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 50 appearances last year. With Ville Husso as his backup, Binnington is in line to see a large portion of the starts in 2020-21. He should be back at it again Friday in a rematch with the Avalanche.