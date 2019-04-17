Blues' Jordan Binnington: Exceptional outing spoiled in OT
Binnington allowed two goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets in overtime.
Binnington rebounded well after yielding six goals in Game 3, but the Jets got rolling near the end of the third period and carried that momentum into overtime, where Kyle Connor potted the game-winner. The Blues will head back to Winnipeg, where Binnington recorded two wins and a .926 save percentage.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Torched for six goals•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Game 3•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds on for Game 2 win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Records first playoff win of career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Prepping for playoff debut•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...