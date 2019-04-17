Binnington allowed two goals on 39 shots in Tuesday's Game 4 loss to the Jets in overtime.

Binnington rebounded well after yielding six goals in Game 3, but the Jets got rolling near the end of the third period and carried that momentum into overtime, where Kyle Connor potted the game-winner. The Blues will head back to Winnipeg, where Binnington recorded two wins and a .926 save percentage.

More News
Our Latest Stories