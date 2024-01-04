Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes at home versus Vancouver.

Binnington has been forced to split the workload with Joel Hofer of late, with the duo each taking three of the club's last six contests including Thursday's clash. On the year, the 30-year-old Binnington is 11-11-1 with a 3.23 GAA and one shutout. At this point, there is little reason to think interim head coach Drew Bannister will stop shuffling between both backstops.