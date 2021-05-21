Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll get the starting nod for Game 3 at home versus Colorado.

Binnington was less than stellar in Game 2, as he allowed four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage). The 27-year-old netminder has conceded three or more goals in four of his last five contests and will need to be significantly better if the Blues have any hope of getting past the Avs. Even if he continues to struggle, it seems unlikely the Blues will turn to Ville Husso.