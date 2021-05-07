Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll guard the cage against the Golden Knights.

Binnington seems to have found his game of late, he is 4-0-2 with a 2.30 GAA in his last six contests, just in time for the start of the postseason. The 27-year-old netminder will likely split the team's two back-to-backs with Ville Husso, which means Binnington likely will see action in three more contests leading into the postseason.