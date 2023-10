Binnington will defend the home net versus Seattle on Saturday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington will look to build off Thursday's strong performance against Dallas in which he stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 2-1 victory. He had a 27-27-6 record, 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage in 61 contests last year. Binnington has posted a 1-1-0 record while stopping 53 of 60 shots in two career games versus Seattle.