Binnington is expected to start at home against Minnesota on Saturday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington is 13-11-3 with a 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage in 27 games this season. He's been solid recently, posting a 4-0-2 record, 2.24 GAA and .921 save percentage in his last six contests. Minnesota is tied for the 18th-ranked offense with 3.09 goals per game in 2022-23.