Binnington is set to start at home against Ottawa on Friday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington hasn't lost in regulation recently, going 2-0-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .912 save percentage across his last five outings. He's been a mixed bag overall in 2025-26 with a 5-5-5 record, 3.11 GAA and .881 save percentage in 16 appearances. Ottawa is in a three-way tie for 10th in goals per game with 3.13, and the Senators are getting Brady Tkachuk (thumb) back Friday, so this figures to be a challenging assignment for Binnington.