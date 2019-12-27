Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to start Friday
Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Friday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, indicating he will patrol the blue paint at home against Winnipeg.
Binnington is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.00 GAA. The Ontario native was given a few extra nights off in the lead up to the Christmas break but could start the next 11 games as the Blues don't have a back-to-back until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Returns to starter's crease•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds Avalanche at bay•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Blue-paint-bound Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bailed out by offense•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stopping pucks against Blackhawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.