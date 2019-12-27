Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Friday, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, indicating he will patrol the blue paint at home against Winnipeg.

Binnington is riding a four-game winning streak during which he posted a 2.00 GAA. The Ontario native was given a few extra nights off in the lead up to the Christmas break but could start the next 11 games as the Blues don't have a back-to-back until after the All-Star break.