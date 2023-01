Binnington is expected to start in Saturday's home game against Tampa Bay, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has surrendered at least three goals in each of his last five games. He's 16-13-3 with a 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage in 32 contests in 2022-23. Tampa Bay has the fifth-ranked offense with 3.58 goals per game.