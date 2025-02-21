Binnington is set to start against Team USA in Thursday's 4 Nations Face-Off Final, according to Ethan Sears of the New York Post.

Binnington is getting a second chance at besting America after stopping 20 of 22 shots en route to a 3-1 loss Saturday. He has a 2.60 GAA and an .892 save percentage in three starts during the tournament. The 31-year-old netminder has also posted a 15-19-4 record, 2.89 GAA and .897 save percentage in 39 appearances with St. Louis this season.