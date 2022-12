Binnington is expected to be in the home blue paint against Carolina on Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has lost three straight games, giving up 13 goals on only 81 shots. He is 9-8-0 with a 3.05 GAA and a .900 save percentage as the last three contests have really hurt his peripherals. Binnington will take on the Hurricanes, who have scored 64 goals in 23 games, 24th best in the NHL.