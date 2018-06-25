Binnington received a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington had struggled in his first few AHL seasons, but he was loaned to AHL Providence in 2017-18 and made a statement. The 24-year-old netminder posted a .926 save percentage and 2.05 GAA on his way to a 17-9-0 record and an AHL All-Star Game bid. Blues' general manager Doug Armstrong still favors Ville Husso as the long-term goalie in St. Louis, but another strong season by Binnington could make that a tougher choice.