Blues' Jordan Binnington: Extended qualifying offer by St. Louis
Binnington received a qualifying offer by the Blues on Sunday, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington had struggled in his first few AHL seasons, but he was loaned to AHL Providence in 2017-18 and made a statement. The 24-year-old netminder posted a .926 save percentage and 2.05 GAA on his way to a 17-9-0 record and an AHL All-Star Game bid. Blues' general manager Doug Armstrong still favors Ville Husso as the long-term goalie in St. Louis, but another strong season by Binnington could make that a tougher choice.
