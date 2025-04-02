Binnington stopped 20 of 21 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Red Wings.

The Blues are on a roll and Binnington has played a huge role in that regard, winning each of his last six starts and allowing two or fewer goals five times in that stretch. In fact, the 31-year-old star netminder has given up exactly one goal in each of his last four appearances, posting a 1.00 GAA and an elite .963 save percentage over that span.