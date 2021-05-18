Binnington allowed three goals on 49 shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 1. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington faced over twice as many shots as Philipp Grubauer in a game the Avalanche essentially dominated. The 27-year-old Binnington had an 8-4-3 record with a 2.44 GAA and a .921 save percentage in his last 16 games of the season. The Ontario native is likely to be the Blues' primary goalie during the playoffs.