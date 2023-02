Binnington will get the home start versus Colorado on Saturday, according to the team's media site.

Binnington has won his last three games, giving up nine goals on 100 shots. The winning streak increases his record to 21-18-3 with a 3.25 GAA and .893 save percentage. Binnington will face the Avalanche, who are tied for 21st in scoring, averaging 3.00 goals per contest.