Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at Monday's morning skate, suggesting he'll start in the evening against the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington will hope for a repeat of Saturday's result, when the high-powered Colorado offense got three pucks by him but St. Louis walked away with a 5-3 victory. The Avalanche had gone 10-1-0 in their last 11 games prior to Saturday, including four regulation wins over the Blues in April, so Binnington will have his work cut out for him in this rematch.