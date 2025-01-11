Binnington will guard the home crease against Columbus on Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Binnington was less than stellar in his last outing Tuesday, allowing five goals on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to Minnesota. The defeat dropped Binnington's record to 11-15-3. The 31-year-old netminder has three shutouts, a 2.87 GAA and an .896 save percentage. The Blue Jackets are averaging 3.43 goals per game in 2024-25.