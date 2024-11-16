Binnington will be between the road pipes versus Boston on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has struggled of late, going 0-2-1 in his last three starts while allowing 15 goals on 90 shots. The 31-year-old netminder is 4-7-1 with a 3.32 GAA and an .886 save percentage. The Bruins have had trouble finding the back of the net this season, scoring only 45 goals in 18 games.
