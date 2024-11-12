Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Boston, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.
During his last outing, Binnington surrendered eight goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Washington. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 26th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Betrayed by Swiss cheese defense•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Expected to start Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Among team leaders in all-time wins•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stymies Leafs on Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Saturday•