Binnington will patrol the home crease Tuesday versus Boston, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

During his last outing, Binnington surrendered eight goals on 27 shots in Saturday's 8-1 loss to Washington. He has a 4-6-0 record with a 3.28 GAA and an .886 save percentage through 11 appearances this season. Boston is tied for 26th in the league with 2.50 goals per game in 2024-25.

