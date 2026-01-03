default-cbs-image
Binnington will protect the home net against Montreal on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Friday's 4-3 win over Vegas. The 32-year-old Binnington has a 7-10-6 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .869 save percentage through 24 appearances this season. Montreal sits third in the league with 3.38 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.

