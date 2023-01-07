Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice, indicating he will defend the road crease against Montreal on Saturday.

Binnington was outstanding Thursday, stopping 36 shots in a 5-3 victory over New Jersey. The win gave Binnington a 15-12-3 record with a 3.21 GAA and an .894 save percentage. He will face the Canadiens, who have scored 104 goals in 39 games, 29th best in the NHL.